Maui rainfall totals below average in February

Maui rainbow (2024) PC: Wendy Osher

February rainfall totals were below average at all of the gages in Maui County. The data was included in the Monthly Precipitation Summary, compiled by Kevin Kodama, Senior Service Hydrologist with the NOAA/NWS Honolulu Forecast Office.

According to the report, Molokaʻi managed to catch some of the rainfall from the Feb. 17 heavy rain event before the system moved north of the area. As a result, the National Park Service’s Puʻu Aliʻi gage in north-central Molokaʻi had the highest monthly total of 3.84 inches (38% of average) and the highest daily total of 2.10 inches on Feb. 17.

The USGS’ rain gage on Puʻu Kukui on Maui recorded its lowest February total on record. ʻUlupalakua Ranch and Haʻikū had their lowest February totals since 1973 and 1992, respectively.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Despite the recent dryness, most of the totals for 2025 through the end of February were near to above average due to wet conditions in January. The USGS’ rain gage at West Wailuaiki Stream had the highest year-to-date total of 37.60 inches (108% of average).

The NWS reports that mostly stable atmospheric conditions and a lower than normal frequency of trade wind days characterized the month of February across the main Hawaiian Islands. A majority of the days during the month had light to moderate winds from an east-southeasterly through southerly direction.

“There were only two heavy rain events during the month. The first occurred on Feb. 5 as an area of moderate to heavy rainfall embedded within the light trade wind flow moved onshore over east Maui. Radar and rain gage data showed totals of 1 to 2 inches along the windward slopes from Hāna to Keʻanae,” according to the report.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A more significant heavy rain event impacted the west half of the state on Feb. 16 and 17. The event involved rain bands east of a weak cold front approaching Kauaʻi from the northwest.

“A passing low pressure disturbance aloft enhanced the rain bands, resulting in periods of heavy rainfall over Kauaʻi on Feb. 16, and Oʻahu and Molokaʻi on Feb. 17. Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches were observed over the southwest half of Kauaʻi, and 1 to 2 inches were picked up on Oʻahu and Molokaʻi. The rainfall produced minor flooding on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu,” the NWS reports.

Weak cold fronts on Feb. 14 and Feb. 25 got close to Kauaʻi but never moved onshore. Both systems did not produce significant rainfall over the state.