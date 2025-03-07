Maui Weather Forecast for March 07, 2025

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 76 to 82. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 72. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 67. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs around 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Frequent showers early in the morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 64 to 70 near the shore to 48 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers early in the morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 54 at the visitor center to around 50 at the summit. East winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 55 at the visitor center to around 51 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Frequent showers early in the morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 64 to 70 near the shore to 48 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers early in the morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 63. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday: Windy. Sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 69 to 76. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 58 to 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy to windy trade winds will persist through early next week, bringing periods of windward and mauka showers as bands of moisture move through.

Discussion

Model guidance remains in decent agreement, showing a strong low- to mid-level ridge anchored north of the islands holding firm into next week. This pattern will support a breezy to locally windy trade wind pattern across the state. A weak upper trough nearby will keep the inversion weak and slightly elevated, allowing for occasional increases in windward showers as shallow bands of moisture move through.

One such moisture band is impacting the islands this morning, as shown on satellite/radar, and has led to an uptick in windward and mauka showers. These showers will generally be brief but could produce localized heavy downpours at times. Some showers may also drift over leeward areas of the smaller islands with the breezy trades and weakened/lifted inversion. Conditions should improve later today as some drier air fills in following this band of moisture.

Trade winds will begin to strengthen again over the weekend as a stronger high builds north of the state in the wake of a cold front passing to north. By Sunday, more widespread windy trades are expected, with the potential for advisory-level winds in typically windier areas of Maui County and the Big Island.

Looking ahead to next week, trades will remain strong with a robust high positioned north of the islands. The remnants of the front passing north of the state are expected to settle southward into the islands early next week, bringing another period of wet and windy conditions.

Aviation

Breezy trade winds will prevail during the next 24 hours, with the strongest winds occurring from mid morning through late afternoon. A band of low clouds and showers will move through the islands early this morning, bringing some MVFR cigs and vsbys with it as it moves through, particularly windward and mauka. Once this band moves through, much drier weather will follow, with VFR prevailing through this evening.

AIRMET Sierra is now in effect for mountain obscuration across north through east facing sections of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. Conditions should improve later this morning.

AIRMET TANGO remains in effect for moderate low-level turbulence over and downwind of the terrain of all islands. This AIRMET will likely remain in place through the middle of next week.

Marine

Persistent fresh to locally strong trade winds are a result of a tight pressure gradient lying across the state. Large high pressure located approximately 1,100 miles northeast of the islands will maintain this tight pressure gradient into the weekend. a slow easterly movement of the high into early next week will keep the gradient tight enough to support amped up trades well into next week. The passage of a series of moderate size northwest swells and days of these stronger trades will maintain wind-driven waves and rough seas. An all-water Small Craft Advisory will be in effect for the near future due to this combination of strong winds and elevated seas.

Surf along north and west-facing shores will pick up through the day as a somewhat large northwest (310-330 degree), longer period swell moves around the island chain. This swell may push surf heights to advisory levels as it peaks from late tonight into early Saturday morning. This swell will then begin to fall from late Saturday through early next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough into next week due to this persistent fresh to locally strong trade flow over and upstream of the islands.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small as mainly background south and southeast swells pass around the state the next several days.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for all Hawaiian waters,

