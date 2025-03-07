Ocean Camp program offers Maui students an educational adventure, March 17-21

Educational Adventure Awaits Maui Students at Ocean Camp. PC via: Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation’s Spring Ocean Camp for kids in grades 2-5, takes place from March 17 to March 21. The camp gives children an opportunity to interact with the ocean environment in a fun and educational way during their spring break.

Campers will dive deep into the world of humpback whales, explore marine life through hands-on classroom activities, and embark on a snorkel and whale watch adventure with PacWhale Eco-Adventures.

Registration is available online at pacificwhale.org/oceancamp or by calling 808-280-7134.

With a mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy, and to inspire environmental stewardship, Pacific Whale Foundation conducts research, education, conservation and outreach programs for the communities in which it serves including: Maui, Australia, Ecuador and Chile.

Founded by Greg Kaufman in 1980 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the world’s whales from extinction, PWF now operates a social enterprise that offers fee-based programs and services through PacWhale Eco-Adventures to help fund its nonprofit work.