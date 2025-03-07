Tokuda leads colleagues in opposing potential cuts at HUD Disaster Recovery Office

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (right) near the Front Street seawall during a tour of the Lahaina burn zone. File PC: Brian Perry

US Rep. Jill N. Tokuda (HI-02) led 47 of her colleagues in urging the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to reconsider proposed cuts to its Office of Community Planning and Development, which administers the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

According to Tokuda, The New York Times recently reported plans by the Trump Administration to cut staffing levels at this office by 84%, from 936 employees to 150.

Besides administering CDBG-DR funds and working with communities on long-term recovery efforts, the office also ensures that federal funds are used appropriately to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse.

Last December, Congress approved $12 billion in new CDBG-DR funds to support disaster recovery efforts in Hawaiʻi, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington. These funds can be used to rebuild housing and infrastructure and spur economic recovery and development in disaster-impacted communities.

“We fought hard for over a year to send this aid to Maui, and the $1.6 billion we secured will go a long way to helping our Maui ʻohana rebuild,” stated Tokuda. She said plans to “essentially eliminate” the office would cripple the ability to get funds deployed. She said it “will make it near impossible for Maui and other disaster-impacted communities to efficiently use CDBG-DR monies to rebuild.”

Tokuda said the decision would “inject even more uncertainty” into the lives of survivors fighting every day to rebuild.

“Cutting these essential staff and resources would hinder recovery in disaster-stricken areas and delay efforts to rebuild communities that are already facing significant challenges,” the lawmakers wrote. “We urge you to reconsider these cuts and prioritize the long-term recovery of our communities, ensuring that the federal government continues to provide the support they need to recover and rebuild.”

A copy of the letter can be found here.