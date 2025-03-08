2025 Noble Chef Fundraising Gala for UHMC Culinary Arts, April 5

An appetizer from a previous Noble Chef. File photo by Peter Liu.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program, in collaboration with Fairmont Kea Lani, presents the 24th Annual Noble Chef Gala on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

As the premier fundraising event for UHMC’s Culinary Arts Program, Noble Chef returns to the Fairmont Kea Lani to celebrate the college’s legacy and future while raising essential funds to support culinary education.

This year’s “Past, Present & Future” theme honors generations of culinary professionals who have shaped the industry and continues to inspire the next wave of Hawaiʻi’s culinary leaders.

Guests will enjoy a vibrant, reception-style dining experience, featuring an array of sweet and savory chef stations, each offering two uniquely crafted dishes paired with hand-selected libations. The event features live entertainment by Kamalei Kawaʻa of Ainaty Music.

Noble Chef will showcase six renowned Maui chefs, all distinguished alumni of the program alongside five UHMC Culinary Arts Program instructors. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness culinary students working alongside these esteemed professionals, gaining invaluable hands-on experience in a dynamic, real-world setting.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Fairmont Kea Lani and some of Maui’s most talented chefs to support our culinary program,” said Peter Pak, UHMC Culinary Program Coordinator. “This event is more than just a gala—it’s an investment in the future of aspiring chefs and hospitality professionals. We look forward to a night of celebration, inspiration, and community impact.”

The Noble Chef Gala plays a pivotal role in supporting student scholarships, hands-on training experiences, internships, program enrichment, and professional development for faculty. This year, two exceptional students will be honored as recipients of the esteemed Tylun Pang Scholarship, a prestigious award recognizing outstanding dedication and talent in the culinary field.

In keeping with the evening’s theme, attendees are encouraged to dress in vintage, modern, or futuristic aloha attire.

Featured Chefs and Culinary Instructors include the following:

Sheldon Simeon (Tin Roof & Tiffany’s, Class of 2001)

Taylor Ponte (Aurum Maui, Class of 2004)

Kyle Kawakami (Maui Fresh Streatery, Class of 2003)

Jonathan Pasion (Fairmont Kea Lani, Class of 2010)

Terry Manegdeg (Andaz Wailea Maui, Class of 2010)

Leah Jullianni Rodriguez (Fairmont Kea Lani, 2020 Tylun Pang Scholarship Recipient, Class of 2020)

Peter Pak, Hannah Stanchfield, Gary Johnson, and Noel Cleary (UHMC Culinary Arts Program Instructors)

Event details and ticket information