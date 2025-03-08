Japan Airlines partners for 2026 Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister Summit

Karen Knudsen (left), board chair, Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi, poses for a photo with Kaori Nishiharaguchi, deputy senior vice president of sales and marketing, Japan Airlines, on Friday, March 7 in JASH’s office. PC: Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi to support the upcoming Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit, scheduled for May 2026 in Honolulu.

The agreement, formalized on Friday at the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi office in Honolulu, strengthens collaboration between the airline and the nonprofit, which is leading preparations for the second summit. The event will bring together Hawaiʻi’s state and county representatives with their counterparts from Japan’s prefectures and cities.

“For over 70 years, Japan Airlines has connected Hawaiʻi and Japan,” said Kaori Nishiharaguchi, deputy senior vice president of the airline. “We are excited to support the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi in fostering deeper exchanges between sister cities.”

Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi board chair Karen Knudsen added, “As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2026, we are thrilled to partner with Japan Airlines, a valued member for nearly 40 years, to enhance these vital connections.”

Under the agreement, Japan Airlines will assist the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi as its liaison in Japan, helping facilitate communication with municipalities and expand sister city relationships.

The summit aims to deepen existing partnerships and create new connections between Hawaiʻi and Japanese communities, and serves as another opportunity to revitalize Hawaiʻi-Japan ties post-pandemic.