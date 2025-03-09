Maui Surf Forecast for March 10, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Occasional showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:38 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north-northwest swell will progressively decline through the next couple of days. A slightly smaller, medium- period north-northwest (330 degree) swell will arrive around mid-week, with a reinforcing longer- period swell on its heels to close out the week. Rough surf will continue along east facing shores through the coming week in response to the persistent strong trade fetch over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf could become more elevated and rough around the middle of the week as trades strengthen further. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small, aside from the possibility of some wrap from the easterly wind waves making it into the more eastern-facing southern exposures.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com