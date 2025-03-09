Montage Kapalua Bay hosts Fireside Feast with Kiawe Outdoor, March 27

Fireside Feast. PC: Montage Kapalua Bay

Montage Kapalua Bay will host a Fireside Feast on March 27 from 4 to 7:30 p.m., offering an immersive oceanfront dining experience in collaboration with Kiawe Outdoor.

Honoring Hawaiian culinary traditions, the event will showcase locally sourced ingredients, expert wine pairings and the art of storytelling in a coastal setting.

The evening begins at the historic Cliff House, where guests will enjoy a welcome beverage while taking in panoramic views of Maui’s coastline. From there, the experience continues at The Point, an open-air setting perched above the Pacific, where a four-course feast will be complemented by thoughtfully selected wine pairings from sommelier Yeshua Goodman.

Throughout the night, Kiawe Outdoor will share the cultural significance behind each dish, creating a deeper connection between the meal, the land and the traditions that inspire it.