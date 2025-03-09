Planned Parenthood launches new telehealth services in Hawaiʻi

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaiʻi, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK) has launched a Virtual Health Center to enhance access to telehealth services throughout Hawaiʻi.

The new Virtual Health Center is an overhaul of Planned Parenthood’s online services. Services available include birth control, emergency contraception, abortion consultations, medication abortion, gender-affirming care for individuals aged 18 and over, and STI testing and treatment.

This initiative aims to address significant healthcare access challenges in rural Hawaiʻi, where residents often face barriers such as distance, transportation costs and limited local healthcare options.

“With Hawaiʻi’s unique challenges, from inter-island travel to an overburdened health care system, it’s more important than ever to provide flexible, reliable health care options,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of PPGNHAIK, in an announcement Wednesday.

PPGNHAIK currently offers virtual health appointments every Monday through March 24. Starting April 1, availability will expand to partial days on both Tuesdays and Fridays. Patients can access the Virtual Health Center by visiting www.plannedparenthood.org/health-center, entering their zip code, and selecting telehealth services.