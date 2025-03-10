Child & Family Service appointments Dr. Linda Fox, Kainalu Severson to executive leadership

Dr. Linda Fox, PhD, (left) was named Chief Program Officer and Kainalu Severson (right) was appointed Chief Risk & Operating Officer.

Child & Family Service (CFS), a Hawaiʻi nonprofit, announced the appointments of Dr. Linda Fox, PhD, as Chief Program Officer and Kainalu Severson as Chief Risk & Operating Officer.



With extensive backgrounds in human services, psychology, nonprofit management, and operational leadership, both executives will play pivotal roles in expanding and strengthening CFS programs and services across the state.

As Chief Program Officer, Dr. Linda Fox, PhD assumes primary oversight responsibility for the clinical program services at CFS. Her role includes identifying new and continuing program opportunities, overseeing proposal and grant processes, implementing innovative service models, ensuring contract compliance, and monitoring program performance measures. Dr. Fox is part of CFS’s executive leadership team, working to align programmatic efforts with the organization’s mission and strategic vision.



A seasoned professional with over 40 years of experience in the human services field, Dr. Fox holds licensure to practice psychology in both Hawai‘i and Maryland and earned her Doctoral Degree from Cornell University. Since 2007, she has served as Clinical Director at CFS, where she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise. Her past roles include Acting Chief of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division and Chief of the Adult Mental Health Division at the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health. Additionally, she has worked as a Clinical Psychologist for Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children and at the State of Hawaiʻi’s Children’s Day Treatment Center.



Her distinguished career includes numerous accolades and fellowships, including recognitions from the National Institutes of Health, the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, and the State of Hawaiʻi Governor’s Award for State Manager of the Year.



“Dr. Fox’s vast experience and unwavering commitment to mental health services make her an invaluable asset to CFS,” said Amanda Pump, President and CEO of Child & Family Service. “Her leadership will drive continued innovation in our programs, ensuring that families and individuals in Hawaiʻi receive the highest quality support and care.”

As Chief Risk & Operating Officer, Kainalu Severson will lead efforts to enhance organizational infrastructure, operational efficiency, and risk management at CFS. With over 12 years of management and advisory experience, Severson brings a wealth of expertise in finance, compliance, performance management, and nonprofit leadership.



Before joining CFS, Severson held an executive position at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), where he successfully managed contracts exceeding $250 million and served as Deputy Administrator of Kilohana, CNHA’s tourism division, focusing on economic and cultural equity in the industry.



A proud Maui native and Kamehameha Schools graduate, Severson holds a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management from Columbia University and a Master of Science in Data Science from Northwestern University. At CFS, he oversees the Performance & Training and Information Technology teams. Additionally, he collaborates with CFS leadership to foster a performance-driven culture, manage budgets, ensure quality assurance, represent CFS externally, and support senior leadership.



“Kainalu’s expertise in operational excellence, financial stewardship, and strategic leadership will significantly strengthen CFS’s ability to serve Hawaiʻi’s families,” said Amanda Pump, President and CEO of Child & Family Service. “His innovative approach and commitment to community impact will help us create a stronger, more sustainable future.”



For more information about Child & Family Service and its programs, visit www.childandfamilyservice.org.