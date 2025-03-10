Lokelani Intermediate School partners with Sage for community enrichment projects
Students at Lokelani Intermediate School in Kīhei, Maui will soon benefit from a series of community-driven improvement projects aimed at enhancing their learning environment and overall well-being.
In partnership with Sage, a leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology, approximately 150 volunteers, including local professionals and community members, will come together today, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to support five initiatives designed to make a lasting impact on the school and its students. This includes:
- Enhancing the School Garden: In partnership with the local nonprofit Grow Some
Good, volunteers will cultivate and expand the school’s garden, promoting sustainability
and hands-on learning.
- Preparing Care Packages for Students: Assembling essential items to support
students’ well-being and academic success.
- Painting a School Spirit Mural at the Basketball Courts: Creating a vibrant mural to
boost school spirit and provide an inspiring environment for students.
- Renovating Student Locker Rooms: Upgrading facilities to ensure a comfortable and
functional space for students.
- Providing Career Pathway Mentorship: Sage employees will share their professional
experiences, offering guidance and inspiration to students exploring future career
options.
Organizers say these efforts reflect the power of community collaboration in creating a supportive and enriching educational environment. The event, through Sage Foundation, will bring together Sage colleague volunteers, Lokelani Intermediate School staff, and select community leaders to make a meaningful difference in students’ daily experiences.