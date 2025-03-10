Lokelani Intermediate School partners with Sage for community enrichment projects

Lokelani Intermediate School. Sage.com, an international technology company, will have 150 volunteers at Lokelani Middle School in Kīhei, Maui on Tuesday, March 11, from 9 a.m to 12 p.m., as part of a regenerative tourism initiative facilitated by Hawaiʻi based nonprofit Kanu Hawaiʻi. Photo by Cammy Clark

Students at Lokelani Intermediate School in Kīhei, Maui will soon benefit from a series of community-driven improvement projects aimed at enhancing their learning environment and overall well-being.

In partnership with Sage, a leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology, approximately 150 volunteers, including local professionals and community members, will come together today, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to support five initiatives designed to make a lasting impact on the school and its students. This includes:

Enhancing the School Garden: In partnership with the local nonprofit Grow Some

Good, volunteers will cultivate and expand the school’s garden, promoting sustainability

and hands-on learning. Preparing Care Packages for Students: Assembling essential items to support

students’ well-being and academic success. Painting a School Spirit Mural at the Basketball Courts: Creating a vibrant mural to

boost school spirit and provide an inspiring environment for students. Renovating Student Locker Rooms: Upgrading facilities to ensure a comfortable and

functional space for students. Providing Career Pathway Mentorship: Sage employees will share their professional

experiences, offering guidance and inspiration to students exploring future career

options.

Organizers say these efforts reflect the power of community collaboration in creating a supportive and enriching educational environment. The event, through Sage Foundation, will bring together Sage colleague volunteers, Lokelani Intermediate School staff, and select community leaders to make a meaningful difference in students’ daily experiences.