Maui News

Lokelani Intermediate School partners with Sage for community enrichment projects

March 10, 2025, 4:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Lokelani Intermediate School
Lokelani Intermediate School. Sage.com, an international technology company, will have 150 volunteers at Lokelani Middle School in Kīhei, Maui on Tuesday, March 11, from 9 a.m to 12 p.m., as part of a regenerative tourism initiative facilitated by Hawaiʻi based nonprofit Kanu Hawaiʻi. Photo by Cammy Clark

Students at Lokelani Intermediate School in Kīhei, Maui will soon benefit from a series of community-driven improvement projects aimed at enhancing their learning environment and overall well-being.

In partnership with Sage, a leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology, approximately 150 volunteers, including local professionals and community members, will come together today, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to support five initiatives designed to make a lasting impact on the school and its students. This includes:

  1. Enhancing the School Garden: In partnership with the local nonprofit Grow Some
    Good, volunteers will cultivate and expand the school’s garden, promoting sustainability
    and hands-on learning.
  2. Preparing Care Packages for Students: Assembling essential items to support
    students’ well-being and academic success.
  3. Painting a School Spirit Mural at the Basketball Courts: Creating a vibrant mural to
    boost school spirit and provide an inspiring environment for students.
  4. Renovating Student Locker Rooms: Upgrading facilities to ensure a comfortable and
    functional space for students.
  5. Providing Career Pathway Mentorship: Sage employees will share their professional
    experiences, offering guidance and inspiration to students exploring future career
    options.

Organizers say these efforts reflect the power of community collaboration in creating a supportive and enriching educational environment. The event, through Sage Foundation, will bring together Sage colleague volunteers, Lokelani Intermediate School staff, and select community leaders to make a meaningful difference in students’ daily experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments