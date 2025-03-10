Maui Surf Forecast for March 11, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-9

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:29 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:39 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:07 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:37 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small north-northwest swell (340 degree) will continue to steadily decline and fade out on Tuesday. A moderate long-period north-northwest (330 degree) swell will arrive Tuesday evening and peak on Wednesday likely below advisory thresholds. A slightly larger long-period west-northwest to northwest swell (300 to 320 degree) is expected to fill in Thursday night and peak on Friday. This swell could briefly approach advisory thresholds for select north and west facing shores on Friday and gradually decline over the weekend.

Rough, elevated surf will continue along east facing shores with an increase possible Tuesday through midweek in response to the trades strengthening. Surf along south- facing shores will remain small, but a small bump out of the south- southwest is expected by Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.