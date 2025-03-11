Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset on March 18

Kala Vallecillo. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Kala Vallecillo, community engagement coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Maui, will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting. The title of her presentation is “(Re)Building Homes, Communities and Hope.”

Vallecillo will share how Habitat for Humanity Maui is helping local families achieve safe and affordable housing, especially as the island continues its recovery efforts. From building new affordable homes to providing critical home repairs and assisting fire survivors with gap funding and full rebuilds, Habitat does more than just construction — it’s about restoring hope and resilience in communities.

Vallecillo was born and raised in New Jersey and moved to Maui through the AmeriCorps program, serving as a homeowner services coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Maui. Now the organization’s community engagement coordinator, Vallecillo manages social media, email campaigns, outreach and fundraising events to support affordable housing efforts.

The meeting will be held in the Lahaina Noon Restaurant at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, 2780 Kekaʻa Dr., Lahaina, 96761. Social time and ordering food and drink from the Happy Hour Menu is at 4 p.m. Program is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.