County announces amended sewer service status for 153 West Maui lots

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division announced that it has amended the Sewer Service Status from “red” to “green” for 153 lots in West Maui. This means sewer service is now active, for these properties from Kenui Street to Dickenson Street, makai of Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Sewer service was active for the lots as of March 3, 2025. DEM Director Shayne Agawa announced the updates at the Lahaina Community Webinar on March 5, 2025.

With this latest update, approximately 90% of Lahaina’s County sewer system is now active. DEM estimates that work on the remaining inactive areas will be completed by the end of March (Shaw Street to Dickenson Street) and by mid-April (Wahikuli Terrace).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the August 2023 wildfires, which cut off wastewater service for many properties in fire-impacted areas. To determine if wastewater service for your home or business is impacted, please visit https://mauirecovers.org/wastewater and type your address in the search bar on the County of Maui Sewer Service Status interactive map.

For questions regarding sewer status, please call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808- 270-7417.