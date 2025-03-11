Episode 13 of Kīlauea eruption marked by lava fountains of 500 feet

Kīlauea summit livestream. VC: USGS

Episode 13 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption began at 2:36 a.m. on March 10, 2025. Fountains reached heights of 400-500 feet (120-150 m) by 3:30 a.m.

Episode 13 was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains 15-30 feet high (5-10 m) that began at approximately 1:30 p.m. HST on March 10 within the north vent and continued to increase in intensity until 6:35 p.m. HST when spattering could be seen, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Spattering continued to increase during the night and into the early morning hours of March 11. Lava erupted from the north vent at 2:36 a.m. HST and high fountains began about 10 minutes later. Fountains from the north vent are now 400-500 feet (120-150 meters) by 3:30 a.m. HST. Lava flows from the north vent have covered 20-30% of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.

Episode 13. View of Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea, view is to the west. PC: USGS (3.11.25)

Each episode of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to eight days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting less than 24 hours to 12 days.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.