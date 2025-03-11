Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 12, 2025

March 11, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
6-8
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-9
7-9
7-9
7-9 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:07 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:01 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:19 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:36 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, medium to long period north northwest swell will arrive overnight into early Wednesday morning. This swell will peak through the day tomorrow, increasing the highest north and west-facing shore surf to near advisory. A similar sized west northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Thursday night and peak Friday. This swell will maintain slightly above head to double head high surf along many better exposed north-facing shores before dropping through the weekend. 


Agitated, rough east seas will persist as a result of days of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands. Strengthened trades through mid week will push this wind wave-driven swell to advisory levels. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




