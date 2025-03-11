Maui Surf Forecast for March 12, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|6-8
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|7-9
|7-9
|7-9
|7-9
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:36 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate size, medium to long period north northwest swell will arrive overnight into early Wednesday morning. This swell will peak through the day tomorrow, increasing the highest north and west-facing shore surf to near advisory. A similar sized west northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Thursday night and peak Friday. This swell will maintain slightly above head to double head high surf along many better exposed north-facing shores before dropping through the weekend.
Agitated, rough east seas will persist as a result of days of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands. Strengthened trades through mid week will push this wind wave-driven swell to advisory levels.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com