Missile debris removed from Hawaiian Home Lands on Kauaʻi

Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands volunteers collect debris atop Niu Valley Ridge in Waimea (Image: MC1 Louis Lee).

Some 800 feet above sea level, two dozen volunteers embarked on a nearly 24-mile trek atop Niu Valley Ridge by all-terrain vehicle to clear debris left behind from an inert testing missile that crashed more than 60 years ago on a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) parcel as part of Operation Regulus.

On Dec. 19, 2024, an estimated 2,300 pounds of debris were collected and airlifted by Jack Harter Helicopters. Crews recycled the debris at Resource Recovery Solutions in Līhuʻe.

Discovered in 2022 by a DHHL lessee exploring the region, the missile debris was uncovered after years of grazing by a herd of feral goats. Upon its initial discovery, the debris field was examined by the Kauaʻi Police Department and Navy Security and Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasures personnel. It was determined to pose no threat to the environment. Further investigation by unexploded ordnance crews from Oʻahu found no explosives in the area and deemed it acceptable to keep the debris in place.

For Thomas Nizo removing the debris wasn’t just a task, it was his kuleana, regardless of the findings.

“If can, can; if no can, how can? Getting to a ‘yes’ response is the goal,” said Nizo.

Nizo, an Anahola residential lessee, serves as Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands’ (PMRF) deputy public works and stewardship officer and is the first native Hawaiian to hold the position. Nizo’s unwavering dedication to the cleanup is firmly rooted in his love for the land.

“E pane mai ka nonoi o Nohili” – answering the requests of Nohili. First, answering the requests of others to utilize the area of Nohili for testing, training and subsistence. Second, answering the request of Nohili to do what is pono for her and her ‘āina,” Nizo said.

E pane mai ka nonoi o Nohili, PMRF’s slogan, reflects the installation’s awareness of the importance of Native Hawaiian cultural values. Nohili refers to the high sand dunes at Nohili Point, the famous Barking Sands of Kauaʻi.

Operation Regulus, conducted by the PMRF from 1956 to 1964, was an operation used for missile launch and guidance training. Flight-test vehicles and training missiles were never armed and contained retractable landing gear, making them reusable.

The Regulus fleet training missile was a jet-powered, radio-controlled aircraft featuring a thick fuselage, painted red for enhanced visibility during flight. This version was removed from service in August 1964.

The DHHL commended Nizo and his team for their efforts in Kekaha and the Mānā plain, as their actions align with the mission of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole to benefit the broader community. The removal of the missile debris allows for effective land use.

The DHHL manages more than 14,500 acres of land in Waimea; two-thirds of the area can be described as steep mountainous terrain and isolated valleys.

According to the department’s Kauaʻi Island Plan, development in Waimea will be centered around residential and subsistence agricultural homesteads. Surrounding parcels may include community-use spaces, a puʻuhonua or retreat, areas for conservation and opportunities for kalo cultivation.

The KIP is designed to establish a self-sustaining community where residents can cultivate agricultural products for personal use and sale, create traditional Hawaiian crafts, and run shops and restaurants. Commercial activities will cater to residents and visitors traveling through the area.