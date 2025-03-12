Highly invasive bird spotted near Kāʻanapali; poses serious threat to Maui agriculture

Adult Red-Vented Bulbul PC: (K. Hari Krishnan) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ via Maui Invasive Species Committee

Agriculture and wildlife officials are raising concerns after a red-vented bulbul was spotted near Kāʻanapali, Maui. This high-priority invasive pest appears on the Hawaiʻi Injurious Species list and the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Top 100 Invasive Species list. The bird poses a serious threat to Maui’s agriculture as well as native ecosystems, according to the Maui Invasive Species Committee.

To better determine the bird’s presence on Maui and develop an effective response strategy, MISC officials are asking the public to report any red-vented bulbul sightings immediately.

Resource managers heard and saw a red-vented bulbul during a routine bird survey near Kāʻanapali in February. This marks the first confirmed sighting on Maui since 2021 when a bulbul was seen in Kahului. That bird (or birds) were never successfully captured.

Native to Asia, the red-vented bulbul was introduced to Oʻahu in the 1950s, likely due to an illegal cage release. While widespread on Oʻahu, it has not established breeding populations on any other Hawaiian Island. However, vigilance is crucial statewide, as red-vented bulbul is known to nest in shipping containers and is capable of flying between the islands, officials said.

Red-vented bulbuls are notorious agricultural pests and have caused considerable damage on Oʻahu. They consume large amounts of commercial fruit crops like banana, lychee, mango, papaya, and other fruits, resulting in significant losses for farmers. They also feed on orchid buds, with the Oʻahu orchid industry reporting $300,000 in annual losses due to bulbuls.

Beyond damaging agriculture, the red-vented bulbul is adept at dispersing seeds from high-priority invasive plants like ivy gourd and miconia, which threaten Hawaiʻi’s watersheds.

Bulbuls are highly territorial, and there are concerns that they may displace native birds when competing for food and space.

Adult red-vented bulbuls are about 8.5 inches long with a black body, pointed black crest, light gray abdomen and rump, and crimson under the tail. They also have a slight white marking at the tip of their tail. Itʻs the only black bird in Hawaiʻi with a cardinal-like crest. Juveniles resemble adults but have brownish edging on the feathers.

Juvenile Red-Vented Bulbul PC: Dibyendu Ash (Wikicommons) Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

In addition to their physical traits, red-vented bulbuls can be identified by their behavior and vocalization. Red-vented bulbuls have loud, frequent, and distinctive calls. They are often seen perching on telephone wires, foraging for insects in the evening, and they are one of the few birds that tend to land on the sides of trees.

“It’s not too late to prevent these pests from becoming established on Maui,” according to a MISC news release.

One notable example of red-vented bulbul eradication is in New Zealand, where a population of about 50 bulbuls was successfully eliminated in the 1950s. Community reports were critical in this effort, helping authorities track and eliminate the birds. “Eradicating this species will help preserve Maui’s natural resources, biodiversity, and beauty and safeguard local farms and orchards that contribute to the island’s tourism and economy,” according to the release.

Male and Female Adult Red-Vented Bulbul. PC: (Wikicommons) J.M.Garg Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Residents in and around Kāʻanapali are urged to be vigilant and report any red-vented bulbul sightings at 808-643-PEST or 643pest.org. Clear descriptions of the bird, time, and place observed, as well as photos and videos, are helpful when submitting reports.

For more information, including identification information and a recording of the red-vented bulbul call visit mauiinvasive.org/red-vented-bulbul/.

Photos and a recording of the red-vented bulbul are attached. If you have any questions, please reach out to Lissa Strohecker, MISC Acting Manager / Public Outreach and Education Specialist at lissa.strohecker@hawaii.edu.