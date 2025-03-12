Maui Surf Forecast for March 13, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-9 6-9 6-9 6-9

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:42 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:20 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:33 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The moderate size, medium period north northwest swell has reached Kauai and is filling into the central islands this afternoon. It will peak this afternoon and decline Thursday. Surf will increase to just below High Surf Advisory criteria along better exposed north and west-facing shores this afternoon. A similar sized west northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Thursday night and peak under advisory levels Friday.

Fully-developed rough east seas will persist as a result of days of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands. Fresh to strong trades into late week will hold this wind wave-driven swell to near advisory levels. As winds begin to fall off late this week, so will this east chop heading into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.