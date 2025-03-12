Maui Surf Forecast for March 13, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-9
|6-9
|6-9
|6-9
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The moderate size, medium period north northwest swell has reached Kauai and is filling into the central islands this afternoon. It will peak this afternoon and decline Thursday. Surf will increase to just below High Surf Advisory criteria along better exposed north and west-facing shores this afternoon. A similar sized west northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Thursday night and peak under advisory levels Friday.
Fully-developed rough east seas will persist as a result of days of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands. Fresh to strong trades into late week will hold this wind wave-driven swell to near advisory levels. As winds begin to fall off late this week, so will this east chop heading into the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com