Schatz, Senate Democrats reintroduce PRO Act to strengthen union rights

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i). PC: Courtesy Office of Sen. Schatz.

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) joined Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and 44 Senate Democrats in reintroducing the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which aims to protect workers’ rights to unionize, negotiate higher wages, and improve workplace safety.

“Workers deserve to be able to organize, negotiate fair wages and advocate for better working conditions without interference,” Schatz said. “The PRO Act strengthens those fundamental rights and makes sure the rules aren’t stacked against working people. When unions are strong, wages go up, workplaces are safer, and the economy works better for everyone.”

Hawai‘i had the highest union membership rate in the nation in 2024, with more than 25% of wage and salary workers belonging to unions, compared to a national average of nearly 10%.

“Strong unions lead to higher wages, safer workplaces and fairer economies,” said Ryden “Bully” Valmoja, business manager and secretary-treasurer of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 50 in Hawai‘i. “Union rights have been under attack for decades. Passing the PRO Act is a critical step toward reversing that trend and protecting worker rights and economic justice for all.”

Union members typically earn 16% more than non-union workers. However, labor laws restricting collective bargaining have contributed to a decline in union participation, with membership falling from one in three workers in 1956 to less than 10% in 2024.

The PRO Act seeks to reverse that decline by enforcing workers’ rights to organize and collectively bargain. It would penalize employers who violate labor laws, strengthen protections for workers facing retaliation and allow employees to sue for violations. The bill would also expand bargaining rights, close loopholes that allow worker misclassification and increase transparency in labor relations.

The legislation is backed by major labor unions, including the AFL-CIO, SEIU, United Auto Workers, United Steelworkers and Communications Workers of America.