46th annual Maui Charity Walk set for May 10 at War Memorial

Last week, nonprofits, hotels and allied business teams attended kick off meetings in south, west and central Maui at Nick’s Fishmarket, Westin Maui Resort & Spa and Maui Beach Hotel. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The annual Maui County Charity Walk returns on May 10, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex in Wailuku, offering residents and visitors a chance to support local nonprofits while enjoying fitness, food and entertainment.

Organized by the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, the 2.5-mile walk will begin and end at the War Memorial, with aid stations along the route.

Since 1980, the event has raised over $19.2 million for Maui charities, contributing to the statewide total of $42.8 million raised by the Visitor Industry Charity Walk since its inception.

For this year’s walk, check-in will be at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, and the walk begins at 8 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., there will be festivities including food service, entertainment and door prizes. The event concludes at 11 a.m.

Maui residents and visitors can support the Charity Walk by donating to the event, pledging to a participating team, registering to walk and spreading the word.

Nonprofits interested in becoming beneficiaries can apply for grants at mauihla.org.

Fundraisers leading up to the walk

Charity Walk Dunk Tank. Flyer courtesy of Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

Event chairmen Selawe Tau (The Westin Maui Resort & Spa) and Eric Duff (The Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas) recently joined KPOA’s “Hawaiian Homeboy” Shane Kahalehau to preview this year’s event, highlighting entertainment, sponsors and ways to get involved.

That included a Charity Walk Dunk Tank hosted by The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, March 21, from 9 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. at its Hōkupa‘a Lawn.

Starting later this month, media sponsor Pacific Media Group will host a live auction on KPOA, with all proceeds benefiting the Charity Walk. Listeners can tune in to KPOA 93.5FM and text 808-893-8935 to bid.