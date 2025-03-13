Vendor applications open for 2025 Made in Maui County Festival

Made in Maui County Festival. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for product vendors at the 12th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, scheduled for Nov. 7-8, 2025, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Billed as the county’s largest product showcase, this two-day event was created to showcase local businesses that produce “Made in Maui County” products and provide opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective retailers and wholesalers and connect with new customers. Businesses applying must be headquartered in Maui County, manufacture their products locally, and meet the requirement that at least 51% of their product’s value is from Hawaiʻi.

Applications, available at MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com, require product photos, packaging details and a description of the manufacturing process. The festival is a juried event, and organizers encourage thorough submissions.

The deadline to apply is June 2, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. HST. Interested vendors should apply early. Due to high demand in recent years, the application period will not be extended. Food truck vendor applications will be released next week.

For more information, visit the festival website, email info@madeinmauicountyfestival.com or call 808-244-0081.