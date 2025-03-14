Maui News
Motorists are asked to obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.
Continued geotechnical work to be conducted on and along roadways in Central Maui from March 17 to 19
Motorists are advised of potential traffic delays from March 17 through 19 as crews continue their soil sampling work in and along state highways, which will assist the state Department of Transportation in maintaining and improving its roadways.
Monday, March 17:
- The eastbound shoulders of the Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) and Hāna Highway (Route 36) intersection will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no lane closures.
Tuesday, March 18:
- The westbound right lane and right turn pocket on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) will be closed between Kanaloa Avenue and Maui Lani Parkway from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Right turns into Baldwin High School will be allowed.
- The eastbound right through lane on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) will be closed between Kainani Street and Maui Lani Parkway from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The left eastbound through lane will remain open. Right turns will be allowed to access Kainani Street, Safeway Maui Lani and Maui Lani Parkway.
Wednesday, March 19
- The northbound left lane on Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) will be closed approaching the Hoʻokele Street intersection from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Crews will be working in the southbound right shoulder on Maui Veterans Highway as it approaches the Hoʻokele Street intersection from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No lanes will be closed.
