Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2025

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 6-8 6-8 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:50 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 08:47 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:55 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:08 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Forerunners of a new small to moderate, long period west northwest (300-320 degree) swell have reached the Kauai near shore buoy. This swell will fill in throughout the day before peaking below advisory levels this afternoon into early evening. This swell will gradually fade over the weekend. A moderate, medium period north northwest swell (340-350) may overlap the fading west northwest swell Sunday night into Monday. In the long range, a series of small, long period northwest swell will keep surf elevated through much of next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy but may ease a couple of notches later today and Saturday, and then again early next week as winds fluctuate in strength.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.