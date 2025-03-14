Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025, 4:35 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
6-8
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:50 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 08:47 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:55 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:08 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 03:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:33 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Forerunners of a new small to moderate, long period west northwest (300-320 degree) swell have reached the Kauai near shore buoy. This swell will fill in throughout the day before peaking below advisory levels this afternoon into early evening. This swell will gradually fade over the weekend. A moderate, medium period north northwest swell (340-350) may overlap the fading west northwest swell Sunday night into Monday. In the long range, a series of small, long period northwest swell will keep surf elevated through much of next week. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy but may ease a couple of notches later today and Saturday, and then again early next week as winds fluctuate in strength. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments