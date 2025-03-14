Maui unemployment rate for January was 3.4%
Maui’s unemployment rate in January was 3.4%, down from the 3.5% reported the previous month, according to new data released by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state in January was 3%. That’s the same as the previous six consecutive months after benchmark revision.
In January, 662,850 persons were employed and 20,400 were unemployed, for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 683,250 statewide. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4% in January, down from 4.1% in December.
The unemployment rate figures for the state of Hawai‘i and the US are seasonally adjusted in accordance with US Bureau of Labor Statistics methodology. The not-seasonally adjusted rate for the state was 2.7% in January, compared to 2.8% in December.
In a separate measure of employment, total nonagricultural jobs decreased by 500 month-over-month, from December 2024 to January 2025.
Job gains were experienced in Manufacturing (+100); Private Education & Health Services (+100); and Other Services (+100). Employment in Construction remained unchanged.
Job losses occurred in Information (-100); Trade, Transportation & Utilities (-200); Financial Activities (-200); Professional & Business Services (-500); and Leisure & Hospitality (-1,100). Within Leisure & Hospitality, the bulk of the job contraction was in Food Services & Drinking Places.
Government employment went up by 1,300 jobs, primarily due to a smaller-than-typical seasonal release of workers in both the Department of Education and the University of Hawai‘i system.
Year-over-year, nonfarm jobs have gone up by 9,900, or 1.6%.