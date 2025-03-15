4.4 quake linked to readjustments of ocean crust due to the weight of Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi earthquake, March 14, 2025. PC: USGS

A magnitude-4.4 earthquake was reported at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, March 14, occurring 34 miles west of Hawaiian Ocean View Estates on the Island of Hawaiʻi at a depth of 22 miles below sea level. This earthquake was a common type related to readjustments of the ocean crust due to the weight of Hawaiʻi Island, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes and reports that aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks

More than 150 felt reports were filed within the first half hour and the tremor was widely felt across the Island of Hawaiʻi with scattered reports from Maui and Oʻahu.

USGS National Earthquake Information Center Maps and Reports for this Event: M 4.4 – 55 km W of Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii.