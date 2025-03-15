Maui premiere of ‘Shikata Ga Nai’ brings untold WWII stories to Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

“Shikata Ga Nai” – a Japanese phrase meaning “It cannot be helped” – is also the title of a powerful, feature-length independent film making its Maui premiere on Saturday, April 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center’s Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center, located at 665 Kahului Beach Road.

The screening is free to attend, but reservations are required. To reserve a seat, visit https://www.nvmc.org/ or call 808-244-6862. A Q&A with the director will follow the screening.

Produced by Yellow Brick Studio, in association with Wicked Gecko Productions, the Nisei Veterans Legacy and Scott Ward, “Shikata Ga Nai” tells the remarkable and often overlooked stories of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II. This film reveals a new perspective – the untold stories of surviving 442 veterans who were unable to share their traumatic experiences from the war.

The plot centers on Tatsuo “Tats” Kaneshiro, a retired Honolulu man and Nisei veteran of the 442nd RCT. In 1999, Tats begins experiencing visions of a young German soldier, which triggers memories of a haunting wartime event. As Tats struggles with whether these visions are a product of his suspected Parkinson’s disease or if they are spiritual visits from his past, he continues his daily life with his recently divorced daughter, Lynn Matsuda, her reclusive son, Ryan, and visits from his old friend, fellow 442 veteran Seichi Mochizuki.

Their lives are turned upside down when Lynn begins dating Shawn Saiki, Ryan’s teacher and a passionate 442 historian. With Tats’ visions growing stronger, and Shawn urging him to share his wartime experiences to release his feelings of guilt and preserve history, Tats is finally compelled to confront his past and reveal the tragic story of the young German soldier who has haunted him for decades.

“Shikata Ga Nai” was written and directed by Eric Nemoto, the owner of Yellow Brick Studio and founder of TAG – The Actors’ Group, Honolulu’s renowned community theater. The film was shot and edited by Denny Hironaga, with post-audio sound by Mark J. Bush and the original score composed by Michael K.D.H. Chung.

Starring some of Hawaiʻi’s finest actors, many of whom have graced the stage of Kumu Kahua Theatre, the cast includes:

Dann Seki as Tats

Denise Aiko Chinen as Lynn

Devon Nekoba as Shawn

Seth Okumura as Ryan

Allan Okubo as Seichi

