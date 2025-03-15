Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2025

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:08 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:20 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:10 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:26 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, west northwest (300-320) swell has been trending down overnight and will continue to trend down through the weekend. The High Surf Advisory has been cancelled as surf heights have dropped below advisory levels. A small to moderate, medium period north northwest swell (340-350) may overlap the fading west northwest swell Sunday night into Monday. In the long range, a series of small, long period northwest swell look to keep surf from going flat through much of next week.

Rough choppy surf along east facing shores will drop a notch today and hold into early next week. As winds strengthen by mid- week, can expect east facing shore surf to pick back up a couple of notches.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.