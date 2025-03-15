Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2025

March 15, 2025, 4:55 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:08 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 03:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:33 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:20 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:10 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:26 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 03:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, west northwest (300-320) swell has been trending down overnight and will continue to trend down through the weekend. The High Surf Advisory has been cancelled as surf heights have dropped below advisory levels. A small to moderate, medium period north northwest swell (340-350) may overlap the fading west northwest swell Sunday night into Monday. In the long range, a series of small, long period northwest swell look to keep surf from going flat through much of next week. 


Rough choppy surf along east facing shores will drop a notch today and hold into early next week. As winds strengthen by mid- week, can expect east facing shore surf to pick back up a couple of notches. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×