Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2025
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:33 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate, west northwest (300-320) swell has been trending down overnight and will continue to trend down through the weekend. The High Surf Advisory has been cancelled as surf heights have dropped below advisory levels. A small to moderate, medium period north northwest swell (340-350) may overlap the fading west northwest swell Sunday night into Monday. In the long range, a series of small, long period northwest swell look to keep surf from going flat through much of next week.
Rough choppy surf along east facing shores will drop a notch today and hold into early next week. As winds strengthen by mid- week, can expect east facing shore surf to pick back up a couple of notches.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com