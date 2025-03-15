Maui Surf Forecast for March 16, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 03:24 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 09:20 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:10 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:26 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, west-northwest (300-320) swell will continue to trend down through the rest of the weekend. The High Surf Advisory has been cancelled as surf heights have dropped below advisory levels. A small to moderate, medium-period north-northwest swell (340-350) may overlap the fading west-northwest swell Sunday night into Wednesday. In the long range, a series of small, long- period northwest (320-330) swells look to keep surf from going flat through much of next week.

Rough choppy surf along east facing shores will drop a notch into early next week. As winds strengthen by midweek, expect east shore surf to pick back up. No significant south swells expected through next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.