Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 16, 2025

March 15, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 03:24 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 09:20 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:10 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:26 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 03:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, west-northwest (300-320) swell will continue to trend down through the rest of the weekend. The High Surf Advisory has been cancelled as surf heights have dropped below advisory levels. A small to moderate, medium-period north-northwest swell (340-350) may overlap the fading west-northwest swell Sunday night into Wednesday. In the long range, a series of small, long- period northwest (320-330) swells look to keep surf from going flat through much of next week. 


Rough choppy surf along east facing shores will drop a notch into early next week. As winds strengthen by midweek, expect east shore surf to pick back up. No significant south swells expected through next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





