The Maui Arts & Cultural Center and BAMP present Boyz II Men, April 24

Boyz II Men. PC: courtesy

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center and BAMP present R&B legends Boyz II Men, at the MACC on Thursday, April 24.

Boyz II Men redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades.

The concert is in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale online only at MauiArts.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Throughout their 30-plus-year career, Boyz II Men have won a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which launched in 2013. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 64 million albums sold.

Most recently they made history on the Fox hit show “Masked Singer” winning best group as the Buffalos.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the ongoing needs for victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $49.50, $69.50, $89.50 and a limited number of $149.50 Gold Circle seats, plus applicable fees. Prices increase on the day of show. Gold Circle ticket holders receive premium seating and exclusive access to the Yokouchi Pavilion restrooms and access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org.

The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Ticket buyers not already MACC members may join at the MACC website (http://mauiarts.org/membership) and immediately receive advance presale ticket purchase benefits.