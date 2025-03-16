Hawaiʻi child support agency launches mobile app, enhances web portal

Flyer courtesy of the Department of the Attorney General

The Department of the Attorney General Hawaiʻi Child Support Enforcement Agency has launched a brand-new mobile app and upgrades to its web portal.

“We hope that these tools will provide the families that we serve with greater flexibility and convenience in managing their child support cases,” said CSEA Administrator Lynette Lau.

The CSEA Mobile App, now available for free on the App Store and Google Play, offers features including secure payment processing, hearing schedules, payment status tracking, access to past statements and documents, online form submissions and notifications for upcoming or late payments.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The web portal, originally launched in 2023, now provides a more streamlined experience, allowing users to manage cases and receive updates without visiting an office.

For more information or to download the app, visit https://ag.hawaii.gov/csea/.