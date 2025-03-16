Maui News

Hawaiʻi child support agency launches mobile app, enhances web portal

March 16, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Flyer courtesy of the Department of the Attorney General

The Department of the Attorney General Hawaiʻi Child Support Enforcement Agency has launched a brand-new mobile app and upgrades to its web portal.

“We hope that these tools will provide the families that we serve with greater flexibility and convenience in managing their child support cases,” said CSEA Administrator Lynette Lau.

The CSEA Mobile App, now available for free on the App Store and Google Play, offers features including secure payment processing, hearing schedules, payment status tracking, access to past statements and documents, online form submissions and notifications for upcoming or late payments.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The web portal, originally launched in 2023, now provides a more streamlined experience, allowing users to manage cases and receive updates without visiting an office.

For more information or to download the app, visit https://ag.hawaii.gov/csea/.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments