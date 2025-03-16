Maui Rotary clubs to host informational dinner ‘Magic of the Rotary Foundation’

Vicki Puliz, a past Rotary International director from Reno, Nev., will be the keynote speaker at “The Magic of the Rotary Foundation” informational dinner event on Friday, March 28, 2025. PC: Rotary Clubs of Maui

The nine Rotary clubs on Maui will host an informational dinner, “The Magic of the Rotary Foundation,” on Friday, March 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kahului YMCA (250 Kanaloa Avenue). The event is designed to engage and educate the community on the work of the Rotary International Foundation.

The Rotary Foundation is a non-profit corporation that supports the efforts of Rotary International to achieve world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational, and cultural exchange programs. It is supported solely by voluntary contributions. The Rotary Foundation transforms contributions into service projects that change lives both close to home and around the world.

Past Rotary International Director Vicki Puliz will deliver the keynote address at the dinner event. The evening will also feature a gourmet buffet dinner, Hawaiian blessing by Kimokeo Kapahulelehua, entertainment by Jason Jerome and networking opportunities with members of the nine Maui Rotary clubs.

A special live auction will raise funds for Rotary Districts in Los Angeles supporting communities affected by its recent wildfires.

Tickets are $50 and available online at RotaryD5000.org.

For more information, contact Maui Rotary Assistant Governors Al Weiland at aw3200@gmail.com or Wendy Hornack at wlhmaui@gmail.com.