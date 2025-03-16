Study links micronutrient deficiencies to childhood obesity in Pacific

Avocados and bananas are nutrient-rich fruits. A new study shows micronutrient gaps are helping fuel childhood obesity in the Pacific. PC: UH Mānoa

Children ages 2 to 8 across 11 Pacific jurisdictions—including Hawaiʻi—are not meeting daily recommendations for key micronutrients, consuming either too much or too little, according to a recent study led by University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa scientists.

The study, which examined data from Alaska, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, Hawai‘i, the Marshall Islands and Palau, found links between micronutrient intake, obesity and acanthosis nigricans, a skin condition associated with type 2 diabetes.

“Nutritional intake during childhood can shape health and well-being throughout life,” said co-lead author Lucia Seale, an associate professor at UH Mānoa’s Pacific Biosciences Research Center. “Although excess intake of macronutrients like carbohydrates and fats is considered the main driver of obesity, micronutrients such as minerals and vitamins can also influence obesity-related processes. Understanding these relationships can guide precision interventions across the United States–Affiliated Pacific (USAP) region.”

Seale and co-lead author Ashley Yamanaka, assistant director at UH Mānoa’s Children’s Healthy Living Center of Excellence, collaborated with researchers from the UH Cancer Center, the John A. Burns School of Medicine, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Northern Marianas College, the University of Guam and American Samoa Community College. The team analyzed food intake data collected by the Children’s Healthy Living Center.

Co-lead authors Lucia Seale and Ashley Yamanaka present their findings. PC: UH Mānoa

Their findings also highlight specific concerns that require targeted intervention. For example, excessive sodium intake is a widespread issue across the region, posing risks to cardiovascular health. While previous studies have primarily focused on adults, the new research underscores the need to include children in sodium reduction efforts through education and policy initiatives.

“To improve children’s health in Hawai‘i and the USAP, we need data-driven strategies that are socio-economically and culturally relevant,” Seale said. “This research is a critical first step in shaping policies and interventions that address the unique needs of our communities, reinforcing UH’s commitment to serving the Pacific through meaningful research.”

