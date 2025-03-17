Curt Nakamura promoted to VP of Property Management for Commercial Properties at Avalon Group

Curt Nakamura.

Avalon Group, a leader in real estate development and property management, announced the promotion of Curt Nakamura to Vice President of Commercial Property Management Group. In this role, he will lead the operations teams responsible for major commercial properties under management.

With over 30 years of experience as General Manager and principal broker for all of the commercial property operations of the Anderson Real Estate Group, Curt has played a pivotal role in the industry. His leadership will further enhance Avalon’s commitment to providing top-tier investment-grade property management services across its diverse portfolio.

“Curt’s decades of experience managing major commercial assets including the two Topa Towers comprising 512,000 square feet of office and retail operations, have given him an unparalleled experience and knowledge in commercial property operations,” said Christine Camp, President & CEO of Avalon Group. “His ability to work with tenants and vendors to bring top-tier service to our tenants and investors will be a valuable asset to Avalon as we expand our portfolio and deliver innovative, community-focused real estate solutions.”

Born and raised in Hawai‘i, Curt earned a degree in Finance from the University of Washington. Throughout his career, he has been committed to community service, including serving as Board Chair of the Institute for Human Services (IHS), where he has helped support critical initiatives addressing homelessness and social services, and serving on the board of Fort St. Improvement District in Downtown Honolulu.

His leadership in both the commercial real estate and nonprofit sectors underscores his dedication to making a positive impact beyond business, according to a news release announcement.