Gov. Green secures federal support for UH and restoration of 442nd webpage

US Fifth Army soldiers of Company M, 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regiment march through Vada, Italy, to an area where Lt. Gen. Mark W. Clark would present the Presidential Citation for outstanding action in combat to the 100th Infantry Battalion, which was composed of Japanese-American troops. (Photo by US Army)

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., has successfully secured key federal actions through direct engagement with the White House, advocating for Hawai‘i on critical issues affecting the community.

In two resolutions, Green ensured continued federal funding for the University of Hawai‘i amid a Title VI investigation and championed the restoration of the US Army’s webpage honoring the legendary 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

The University of Hawai‘i was among 60 institutions under investigation by the US Department of Education Office for Civil Rights for potential antisemitic harassment and discrimination. “While UH has fully cooperated with the investigation and remains committed to fostering an inclusive learning environment, there were growing concerns that the federal administration would use these investigations as a pretext to pull critical federal funding,” according to a news release.

University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa.

Green took action, engaging directly with senior White House officials to protect UH students to ensure the institution would not face “unwarranted financial penalties.” Speaking on his efforts, the governor said:

“I was on the phone to the White House dealing with UH funding at about 4:30 a.m. on March 11. I spoke with high-level administration officials including the Deputy Chief of Staff for the White House and a Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. I explained that while there was a little on-campus conflict during the recent war in Gaza, it paled in comparison to what’s gone on at other universities. We are not an institution that is antisemitic. We’re giving them a letter to fortify our position, but they assured me the University of Hawai‘i is not on the chopping block for antisemitism.”

Through these efforts, the federal administration reaffirmed its commitment to upholding civil rights while maintaining funding streams that support research, education, and student services at UH.

“I couldn’t stand by and allow a misunderstanding from the government to use civil rights investigations as a tool to undermine our students’ future,” said Green. “The University of Hawai‘i is a pillar of opportunity for our local students, and I will always fight to protect access to higher education.”

In response to the recent removal of the US Army’s webpage honoring the 442nd Regimental Combat Team—a unit renowned as the most decorated for its size and length of service in US military history—Gov. Green has actively engaged with senior White House officials to address the issue. The webpage has since been restored, reaffirming the commitment to preserving the legacy of these courageous soldiers.

During the 73rd Cherry Blossom Festival, Green shared with local Japanese leaders, including Consul General of Japan, Yoshinori Kodama, that he was reaching out to the administration to ensure the 442nd’s legacy remained intact.

“The story of the 442nd is a testament to the resilience and patriotism of Japanese-American soldiers who fought bravely for a country that once questioned their loyalty,” said Green. “We must never allow their sacrifices to be erased from history.”

“This outcome highlights Hawaiʻi’s shared commitment to preserving and honoring the rich heritage of its communities, reflecting the state’s dedication to safeguarding the narratives that define our collective identity,” according to a news release announcement.