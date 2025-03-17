Lahaina business destroyed in fires, reopens at new Kīhei location

Whaler’s Locker. PC: courtesy

Whaler’s Locker, one of the many businesses destroyed in the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, has reopened at a new location in Kīhei.

The shop was originally located at 780 Front St. and was one of the older businesses in the district. “We were often called the shark tooth store and had a large great white jaw in the window people would take photos through,” said owner Tiffany Winn.

About a year ago, the business started doing popups, gradually increasing presence to five days a week. Now, Whaler’s Locker has secured and signed a lease at Kīhei Kalama Villages, at 1941 South Kihei Road, behind Lava Java Coffee.

Whaler’s Locker. PC: courtesy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are excited to have a home base and a physical storefront again,” said Winn who said the business is still organizing shelves and finalizing signage.

“The goal is to raise enough capital so that when we are able to head back to Front Street, we will have the ability to do a buildout. We will likely keep this location in Kīhei, even if we open a shop again in Lahaina,” she said.

The shop features megalodon teeth, fossil shark teeth, crystals, Baltic amber, scrimshaw, fossils, and other sea shells.

Whaler’s Locker. PC: courtesy