Project Hawaiʻi seeks community support for summer mentorship for homeless teen girls



















Project Hawai’i, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty for homeless children, is calling on the community to support its upcoming Teen Mentorship Residency Program. This immersive summer program aims to empower homeless teen girls through mentorship, skill-building activities, and leadership opportunities throughout the month of July.

The program will provide up to 10 young women a safe and nurturing space at the organization’s dormitory, where they will develop essential life skills, engage in hands-on learning, and gain invaluable real-world experience. Over the course of the month, participants will have the chance to:

Act as role models for younger homeless children by guiding them through daily activities. Engage in Evening Workshops: Learn from community leaders in areas such as public speaking, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and self-development.

Learn from community leaders in areas such as public speaking, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and self-development. Gain Real-World Experience: Participate in career-building activities, including marketing, fundraising, and event planning.

How You Can Help: Donations and Sponsorship Opportunities

Project Hawai’i, Inc. relies on the generosity of individuals and local businesses to ensure these young women have a meaningful and enriching experience. The nonprofit is seeking both monetary donations and in-kind contributions to support the program’s needs, including housing, meals, transportation, and enrichment activities.

Directly contribute to covering essential program costs such as housing, transportation, activity fees, and clothing. Meal Sponsorships: Help nourish participants by sponsoring meals or organizing meal drives.

Provide access to activities such as ziplining, movie outings, or other experiences that create lasting memories. Supply Drives: Donate hygiene products, school supplies, and meal kits to ensure the teens are well-prepared and cared for.

Volunteer Opportunities: Share Your Skills and Make an Impact

In addition to financial contributions, Project Hawai’i, Inc. is inviting community members to volunteer their time and skills to lead workshops in a variety of areas, including:

Journaling, vision boards, painting, music, and yoga. Life and Career Skills: Cooking classes, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and leadership development.

Cooking classes, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and leadership development. Wellness and Self-Improvement: Personal growth workshops focusing on self-care, meditation, and mental health.

“These young women are resilient but face daily challenges that many of their peers never experience. Project Hawaiʻi’s Teen Mentorship Residency Program provides them with the tools they need to build a brighter future, offering essential life skills, opportunities for growth, and a sense of community and belonging,” organizers said.

To learn more, visit www.HelptheHomelessKeiki.org/summer-camps or contact ProjectHawaii@helpthehomelesskeiki.org.