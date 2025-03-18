Akakū Upstairs salon features artist Dale Zarrella on Thursday

Fairmont Kea Lani artist-in-residence Dale Zarrella. PC: Pacific Dreams Photography

Akakū Maui Community Mediaʻs March salon will feature renowned sculptor and painter Dale Zarrella on Thursday, March 20. Zarrella will discuss his recent artwork through his partnership with Hawaiʻi’s TreeCovery.

Duane Sparkman, founder and president of TreeCovery, will join Zarrella to talk about the partnership and its impact on Lahainaʻs tree recovery. His organizations mission is “to grow trees for future generations across the Hawaiian Islands.”

Sparkman has worked for multiple organizations including volunteer work with Leeward Haleakalā Watershed Restoration Partnership, East Maui Watershed Partnership, Coral Reef Alliance, West Maui Watershed Partnership, Hawai’i Island Land Trust, Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve and Sierra Club Maui Chapter. He is regarded for his work in sustainable organic landscaping and organic farming practices. TreeCovery Board member Rodger May will also be in attendance.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event starts promptly at 6 p.m., running until 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Register here.

Offered on the third Thursday of each month in Suite 204, Akakū Upstairs is a community outreach program designed to bring Maui Nui together in person to share, learn and be inspired by local stories, elevating community and conversation.