Lahaina Community Webinar set for 5:30 p.m. March 19

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui Office of Recovery’s monthly Lahaina Community Webinar on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Officials will discuss topics covering Lahaina rebuild efforts. Presentations include rebuilding and tips regarding contracting from the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs; sewer system updates from the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM); and discussion of the draft Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Draft Action Plan from the County’s Office of Recovery.

The webinar will also include a question-and-answer session with presenters and panelists representing various departments and agencies, including the County’s Office of Recovery, Department of Public Works (4Leaf), Department of Water Supply, DEM and Department of Planning; US Army Corps of Engineers; and Hawaiian Electric Co. Pre-submitted questions will be accepted through Monday, March 17. However, attendees will also be able to submit questions during the webinar.

Registration for the webinar is required. To register and submit questions prior to the meeting, visit MauiRecovers.org/events. A live broadcast of the webinar will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53. In addition, a recording of the webinar will be available on MauiRecovers.org the following day.

The next in-person Lahaina Community Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

