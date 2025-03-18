Maui News

Update/located: Maui police seek information on whereabouts of 2 people believed to be in danger

March 18, 2025, 10:12 AM HST
* Updated March 18, 11:31 AM
Maui Police Department photo

Update: 11:26 a.m., March 18, 2025

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Lilinoe and Ocean were located in good health on the Big Island. The Maui Police Department thanks it’s media partners, the community and the Hawaiʻi Police Department for their assistance.

Previous post:

MPD is seeking any information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Lilinoe Kaili and 1-year-old Ocean Kaili, as there is reason to believe they are in imminent danger based on information learned thus far.  They were last known to be in the area of Pahilikoa Street in Kula on March 17, 2025, possibly leaving in a Silver Toyota 4Runner with unknown plates. A MAILE AMBER Alert activation has been issued. Call 911 with any information or if the juveniles have been seen.

