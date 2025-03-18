Mayor Richard Bissen temporarily out of state until Saturday, March 22, 2025

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. (10.18.23) File PC: Wendy Osher

Mayor Richard Bissen will travel out of state at 8 tonight (Tuesday, March 18) until this Saturday morning, March 22, 2025.

During his absence, County of Maui Managing Director Josiah Nishita will serve as acting mayor in accordance with the County Charter.

Mayor Bissen will attend the 80th National Session of the Mayors’ Institute on City Design from March 19-21, 2025, in California. He will present on the Kahului Community Center Park project.

For general information on the County of Maui Office of the Mayor, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/65/Office-of-the-Mayor