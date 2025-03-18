Sen. Fukunaga and area legislators host community forum on federal funding cuts

Sponsors – Sen. Carol Fukunaga, Rep. Della Au Belatti, and Council Member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

Sen. Carol Fukunaga (Senate District 11 – Mānoa, Makiki/Punchbowl, Tantalus, and Papakōlea) is sponsoring a community forum tonight to discuss the potential impact of federal funding cuts on local services and resources, along with critical topics such as condo insurance, little fire ants, fireworks, schools and public safety.

The forum is held alongside fellow area legislators Rep. Della Au Belatti (House District 26 – Makiki, Punchbowl) and Council Member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam (City Council District 6 – portions of Kakaʻako, Downtown Honolulu, Chinatown, Punchbowl, Papakōlea, Pauoa Valley, Nuʻuanu, Iwilei, Liliha, ʻĀlewa Heights, Kalihi, and Kalihi Valley).

“As we face potential federal funding cuts, the reality is that essential local programs and services that our communities rely on every day could be severely impacted,” said Fukunaga.

Belatti pointed out that cancellation of the Local Food for Schools program would compound Hawaiʻi’s food insecurity issues and said, “This is especially true in Title I schools where school meals for low-income students might be their only reliable source of nutrition each day.”

Dos Santos agreed and said, “This forum will be an opportunity to hear from residents, understand their concerns, and work together to find ways to protect the resources that support our families and neighborhoods.”

Participants will also receive updates on pending legislation in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

Todayʻs (Tuesday, March 18, 2025) forum is on Oʻahu at Stevenson Middle School Cafeteria, located at 1202 Prospect Street in Honolulu. It runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.