County Department of Human Concerns seeking feedback on community needs

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns is seeking resident feedback to improve existing services and identify needs for new services to support Maui County residents.

Residents from each of nine County geographical areas will be invited to participate in an online or telephone community survey questionnaire administered by Anthology Research Group in Honolulu. The survey is voluntary, confidential and anonymous for participants.

Through the survey, the department hopes to better understand how residents’ needs have changed and identify priorities to support and enhance the social well-being of Maui County residents.

For more information, call 808-270-7805.

