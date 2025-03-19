Maui Taiko to bring century-old island tradition to national stage at 2025 National Cherry Blossom Festival

Maui Taiko.

A cherished Maui tradition will soon travel 5,000 miles to the heart of the nation’s capital as Maui Taiko takes center stage at the 2025 National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C. The group will showcase its powerful drumming in two highly anticipated performances, including the festival’s Opening Ceremony and the annual Sakura Taiko Fest.

Rooted in a deep commitment to preserving traditional Japanese folk music and sharing the exhilarating art of taiko drumming, Maui Taiko will make its debut in Washington, D.C., with a performance-packed schedule. In addition to taking the stage, the group will also lead a workshop on its signature song, Fukushima Ondo, ensuring its legacy continues to resonate at Obon festivals across the country.

“We are honored not only to represent Maui at this year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival, but also to teach and share the spirit of Fukushima Ondo with fellow taiko practitioners,” said Kay Fukumoto, president of Maui Taiko. “This journey to D.C. is deeply meaningful for us, as it is a way to express our gratitude to those who supported Maui in the wake of 2023’s devastating wildfires and to celebrate the resilience of our community.”

The Japanese Buddhist festival of Obon is a time for honoring ancestors and celebrating the cultural traditions that connect generations. First introduced to Hawaii during the plantation era by Japanese immigrants, Obon remains a vibrant summer tradition, bringing communities together through music, dance, and food. Maui Taiko’s participation in the festival underscores its commitment to preserving and sharing this rich heritage.

A National Stage for Maui Taiko

Opening Ceremony – Saturday, March 22, 2025

Maui Taiko will kick off its festival performances at the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Opening Ceremony at the historic Warner Theatre. This event commemorates the enduring friendship between Japan and the United States, tracing back to the 1912 gift of cherry trees from Tokyo to Washington, D.C. Maui Taiko will perform alongside world-class artists, including Kazunori Kumagai, Seiwa Bunraku, and Ka-Na (Kana Uemura). For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be streamed live on the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s YouTube channel.

Sakura Taiko Fest – Saturday, March 29, 2025

The following weekend, Maui Taiko will take the stage at the Sakura Taiko Fest, an all-day free, family-friendly celebration of Japanese-American culture and taiko drumming. Held outdoors at the Sylvan Theater, the event will feature performances from premier taiko groups across North America, including Inochi Taiko (Seattle, WA), Maikaze Daiko (San Francisco, CA), Nen Daiko (Fairfax Station, VA), OMNY Taiko (New York, NY), and Pittsburgh Taiko (Pittsburgh, PA), as well as hosts Miyako Taiko & MHTX with the Mark H Rooney Taiko School (Washington, D.C.).