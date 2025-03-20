Maui County youth take part in national ‘Take Down Tobacco’ rally at state capitol















Youth advocates from across the state, including Maui and Molokaʻi, gathered at the state capitol for an annual rally to “Take Down Tobacco.” The rally, organized by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, is held each year to combat the youth vaping epidemic. The group is calling for lawmakers to do more to protect kids and end the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The event gathered over 100 students from Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island, along with community advocates.

Organizers say e-cigarette use among youth has been a concern for several years, with the flavors cited as a significant driver of e-cigarette use. Nationally, nearly 90% of youth who use tobacco reported that they started with a flavored product, according to organizers.

“We know that Big Tobacco has been less than honest with us for many years,” said Gov. Josh Green. “Every year, our state spends about $611 million in health care costs directly related to tobacco use. This is completely preventable. We need our legislators to take action now to prevent another generation from getting addicted to nicotine.”

Youth leaders stressed the urgency of addressing the youth vaping epidemic. “Our Youth Council members who first took up this fight over seven years ago have already graduated from college – waiting another year is not an option,” said Merice Jose, a Youth Council member from Kohala High School. “Every year our legislators don’t take action, we are letting more and more youth get addicted to tobacco products, trapping many of my classmates into a lifelong addiction to nicotine. This is not just a policy issue; it’s a matter of protecting our generation’s future.”

The Hawai‘i rally and advocacy event is part of a national movement organized by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “Youth advocates are motivated and tired of watching their friends and families fall victim to the lure of tobacco that tastes like fruit and candy. They’re fully aware of how the tobacco industry is targeting their generation with flavored, nicotine-loaded products like e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and menthol cigarettes. Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action is their day to fight back and say: Enough is enough,” said Yolonda C. Richardson, president & CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “Hawaiʻi’s leaders must do more to protect kids and to end the sale of flavored tobacco products.”