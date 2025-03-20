Maui educator recognized for receiving National Board Certified Teacher designation

From left: Hawai‘i Education Association President Joan Lewis, Gary Dunne, father of Lianne Dunn of Makawao Elementary School, and Gov. Josh Green, M.D.

Leanne Dunn, educator of Makawao Elementary School on Maui, was among the 25 Hawai‘i educators from throughout the state who were recognized for their completion of the rigorous certification program of the National Board Certified Teacher. With the latest cohort of newly certified teachers, there are now 539 in Hawai‘i who hold this designation.



Gov. Josh Green, M.D., Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi, and Hawai‘i Education Association President Joan Lewis recognized the board-certified teachers at a luncheon and ceremony held at Washington Place on Saturday, March 1. The event was sponsored by the Hawai‘i Department of Education, Hawai‘i Education Association, Hawai’i State Teachers Association, Hawai‘i NBCTs Collective, and the Hawai‘i Teacher Standards Board.



“The certification is strictly voluntary and shows the serious commitment of these educators to their profession,” said Green. “We are proud to have such a high caliber of dedicated educators in our state.”



The certification program consists of four components: assessment of content knowledge, reflection on student work samples, video and analysis of teaching practice, and documentation of the impact of assessment and collaboration on student learning.



“Achieving National Board Certification is a testament to a teacher’s dedication to professional excellence and lifelong learning,” said Keith Hayashi, superintendent of the Hawai‘i State Department of Education. “We are incredibly proud of these educators who have gone above and beyond to elevate their practice, deepen their impact on students, and strengthen our public school system. Their commitment reflects our shared mission to empower every student with a high-quality education and opportunities for success.”

Joan Lewis, president of the Hawai‘i Education Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to professional development for educators and encouraging students to pursue teaching as a profession, added: “It is exciting to see more teachers pursuing certification each year. They are an inspiration to the next generation of teachers.”

The other teachers who received certification are:



O‘ahu

Dancette Ah Lee Sam, Waialua Elementary

Kalika Ayin, Pearl City High

Janae Cole, Ho‘okele Elementary

Adele Dial, Wai‘anae Intermediate

Shelby Furtado, Rev. Benjamin Parker Elementary

Xiaochen “Lily” Gong, Ali‘iolani Elementary

Nicole Kamau Ha, Ali‘iolani Elementary

Carissa Kano, Ma‘ema‘e Elementary

Thomas Lee, Wahiawā Middle

Jaycie Martinez, Nānāikapono Elementary

Scott Melemai, Kalani High

Jacie Miyashiro, ‘Aiea High

Erin Okamoto, Pearl City High

Margeaux Ra, Helemano Elementary

Cristin Selle, Kamehameha Schools

Amber Smith

Amy Sun-Miyashiro, Hawai‘i Tech Academy PCS

Nicole Suzuki, Honoluiuli Middle

Lourena Yco, Highlands Intermediate

Jihan Yuen, Moanalua Elementary

Kaua‘i

Marly Madayag, Kalāheo Elementary

Hawai‘i Island

John Crommelin, Ha‘aheo Elementary

Andrea Wilson, Pa‘auilo Elementary and Intermediate

Leilani Yamauchi, Waiākea Elementary

2024 NBCT of the Year

In addition, Bryan Silver, a Kalani High School teacher for the past 25 years, was recognized as the 2024 National Board Certified Teacher of the Year. Silver teaches engineering and leads all of the school’s after-school robotics programs, including FIRST Robotics, FIRST Tech Challenge, VEX and Drones. His robotics team was the only U.S. team that qualified to compete in a recent regional competition in Taiwan.

In November 2024, he was named the 2025 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually to a classroom teacher selected from among more than 13,000 Hawai‘I Department of Education teachers. He also became the first Hawaiʻi recipient of the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, winning $50,000 for Kalani High School’s robotics programs.