Maui’s Pacific Biodiesel honored with proclamation for 30 years of leadership in renewable energy

State of Hawaiʻi Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke presents the Governor’s proclamation to Pacific Biodiesel President Bob King and Director of Operations Jenna Long at the State Capitol on March 10, 2025. Photo credit: Pacific Biodiesel

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., has proclaimed March 18, 2025, as “Pacific Biodiesel Day” in Hawaiʻi, recognizing the Maui-based company’s 30 years of leadership in renewable energy.

Founded in 1995 by Bob and Kelly King, Pacific Biodiesel established the first retail biodiesel pump in the United States on Maui and remains the longest-running biodiesel producer in the country. The company, Hawaiʻi’s only commercial producer of liquid biofuels, generates nearly 6 million gallons of biodiesel annually at its refinery on Hawaiʻi Island, supplying 100% renewable fuel exclusively within the state.

In his proclamation, Gov. Green praised the company’s role in “demonstrating a community-based model of regenerative agriculture and renewable fuel; helping to fight climate change; and supporting energy security and food sovereignty in our state.”

Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke presented the proclamation to Pacific Biodiesel President Bob King and Director of Operations Jenna Long at the State Capitol last week.

March 18 annually Is National Biodiesel Day

Each year, “National Biodiesel Day” honors the visionary inventor of the diesel engine, Rudolph Diesel, on his birthday, March 18. Invented in the 1890s and unveiled at the World’s Fair in 1900, his diesel engine was originally designed to run on peanut oil. Rudolph Diesel pioneered an innovative engine technology and the recognition of plant oils as a renewable fuel source.

And it was another pioneer, Pacific Biodiesel Founder Bob King, who saw the potential (and first developed the commercial-scale production technology) for recycling used cooking oil into biodiesel – a clean-burning biofuel that replaces petroleum diesel (fossil fuel). King created the first retail biodiesel pump in America at the Central Maui landfill back in 1995 – the year he and Kelly King co-founded Pacific Biodiesel. That revolutionary first plant on Maui initiated the entire biodiesel industry – which has since scaled up to more than 2 billion gallons of biodiesel produced in the United States last year.

In addition to “National Biodiesel Day,” this March 18 also marks “Global Recycling Day” and “National Agriculture Day” – all reflective of Pacific Biodiesel’s community-based biodiesel production model that supports Hawaiʻi’s circular economy, as stated in the Proclamation by Gov. Green:

WHEREAS, Pacific Biodiesel was founded on Maui in 1995 and is now the nation’s longest operating biodiesel producer and the only commercial producer of liquid biofuels in Hawaiʻi for three decades, marking 2025 as the company’s 30th Anniversary; and

Pacific Biodiesel was founded on Maui in 1995 and is now the nation’s longest operating biodiesel producer and the only commercial producer of liquid biofuels in Hawaiʻi for three decades, marking 2025 as the company’s 30th Anniversary; and WHEREAS , March 18 is observed annually as “National Biodiesel Day,” and on behalf of this year’s anniversary milestone, we honor Pacific Biodiesel, a local company that created the first retail biodiesel pump in America; and

, March 18 is observed annually as “National Biodiesel Day,” and on behalf of this year’s anniversary milestone, we honor Pacific Biodiesel, a local company that created the first retail biodiesel pump in America; and WHEREAS, today, Pacific Biodiesel employs nearly 100 Hawaiʻi residents statewide and produces 6 million gallons of biodiesel annually at its world class refinery on Hawaiʻi Island, with all fuel sold entirely in the State of Hawaiʻi; and

today, Pacific Biodiesel employs nearly 100 Hawaiʻi residents statewide and produces 6 million gallons of biodiesel annually at its world class refinery on Hawaiʻi Island, with all fuel sold entirely in the State of Hawaiʻi; and WHEREAS, local biodiesel production supports Hawaiʻi’s mandate for 100% renewable electricity production by 2045, and biodiesel fuel is a renewable fuel that can be used in any diesel engine; and

local biodiesel production supports Hawaiʻi’s mandate for 100% renewable electricity production by 2045, and biodiesel fuel is a renewable fuel that can be used in any diesel engine; and WHEREAS, March 18 is also “Global Recycling Day,” and Pacific Biodiesel produces renewable fuel from used cooking oil recycled from Hawaiʻi’s restaurants so that for each gallon of used cooking oil recycled, nearly one gallon of biodiesel is locally produced, keeping waste oil out of local landfills; and

March 18 is also “Global Recycling Day,” and Pacific Biodiesel produces renewable fuel from used cooking oil recycled from Hawaiʻi’s restaurants so that for each gallon of used cooking oil recycled, nearly one gallon of biodiesel is locally produced, keeping waste oil out of local landfills; and WHEREAS, March 18 also marks “National Agriculture Day,” and Pacific Biodiesel produces fuel from locally grown crops like sunflowers, supporting diversified agriculture and food security in Hawaiʻi; and

March 18 also marks “National Agriculture Day,” and Pacific Biodiesel produces fuel from locally grown crops like sunflowers, supporting diversified agriculture and food security in Hawaiʻi; and WHEREAS , in 2024, Pacific Biodiesel expanded its agriculture operations to Kauaʻi as part of a federally funded project to develop regenerative agriculture-based biofuel from multiple locally grown oilseed cover crops in rotation with other food crops; this project includes expanded production of culinary oils and other value-added food products, meal for animal feed, biodiesel, and co-products from biodiesel production such as glycerin and potassium sulfate, a fertilizer for agriculture; and

, in 2024, Pacific Biodiesel expanded its agriculture operations to Kauaʻi as part of a federally funded project to develop regenerative agriculture-based biofuel from multiple locally grown oilseed cover crops in rotation with other food crops; this project includes expanded production of culinary oils and other value-added food products, meal for animal feed, biodiesel, and co-products from biodiesel production such as glycerin and potassium sulfate, a fertilizer for agriculture; and WHEREAS, scaling up local agriculture allows Pacific Biodiesel to source 100% local feedstock for its fuel production and keep agricultural lands active to increase food security and help mitigate wildfire risk; and

scaling up local agriculture allows Pacific Biodiesel to source 100% local feedstock for its fuel production and keep agricultural lands active to increase food security and help mitigate wildfire risk; and THEREFORE, I, Josh Green, M.D., Governor of the State of Hawaiʻi, do hereby proclaim March 18, 2025 as “PACIFIC BIODIESEL DAY” in Hawaiʻi

Pacific Biodiesel is headquartered on Maui, with nearly 100 employees statewide, including 50 working at its Keaʻau refinery on Hawaiʻi Island.