Science advisors discuss updates to protected species issues, strategic planning for Western Pacific fisheries

WesPac Fishery Management Council discussed updates on false killer whale stocks, among other issues relating to Marine mammal assessments, in a meeting this week. File photo. Courtesy: Cascadia Research Collective; NOAA permit 20605

The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee met this week to review protected species management and discuss strategic planning for fisheries in the region.

Discussions highlighted the growing role of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act in fishery regulations, sometimes overshadowing the Magnuson-Stevens Act, which governs US fisheries.

Council staff provided updates on efforts to mitigate interactions between fisheries and protected species, citing past successes in reducing impacts through gear modifications and technology advancements.

The Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center presented findings on endangered false killer whale stocks, including a final 2023 stock assessment and results from a 2024 survey. Based on revised data assumptions, the stock’s removal limit was adjusted from 33 to 36 individuals.

The committee raised concerns about inconsistencies in the review process for protected species assessments compared to fish stock assessments. “Assessments of sea turtles undergo extensive review, including input from SSC members, but marine mammal assessments are not subjected to the same level of scrutiny,” one committee member said.

Upcoming Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act regulations, including critical habitat designations for corals and green sea turtles and the proposed listing of giant clams, could pose challenges for fishing communities and territorial governments. The Scientific and Statistical Committee also discussed declining observer coverage and the shift to electronic monitoring, which could affect data collection on serious injury and mortality rates.

The Scientific and Statistical Committee reviewed ways to enhance its advisory role under the Magnuson-Stevens Act, including plans for eight special projects in 2025. These initiatives aim to integrate community needs with scientific data in fisheries management.

One focus is assessing whether bottomfish should be managed as a complex or through indicator species. The committee is also examining alternative methods to evaluate fisheries’ risks to protected species and the impacts of large closed areas.

The committee will report on its progress at meetings in June, September and December. Meeting agendas and documents are available at https://www.wpcouncil.org/event/155ssc-meeting/. The Council will meet March 25-27 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu: https://www.wpcouncil.org/event/202nd-council-meeting/