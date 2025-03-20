Two Maui teachers honored for promoting civic education

Janyce Omura (left) and Richard Ornellas (right). PC: courtesy.

Two Maui teachers—Janyce Omura and Richard Ornellas— were honored by the state Judiciary for their work in promoting civic education.

Omura is a graduate of Maui High School who returned to her alma mater as a teacher. In addition to her work in the classroom, Omura supports students by serving as an advisor for numerous school-related clubs including the Pacific & Asian Affairs Council and the Interact club.

Ornellas has been at Molokaʻi High School since 2008. He serves on the Youth Civil Rights Committee and takes a leadership role organizing the Molokaʻi Youth Summit. He is also a long-standing member and chair of the School Community Council which fosters a strong connection between the school and its community.

The educators were among five recognized on March 12 during the House floor session. Other honorees were: Jessica dos Santos, Denise Mazurik and ʻĪmaikalani Winchester.

Honorees on the House floor with Rep. Amy Perruso. From left to right – Janyce Omura, Jessica dos Santos, Denise Mazurik, Richard Ornellas, and Rep. Amy Perruso. ʻĪmaikalani Winchester not pictured.

“It is an honor, in the midst of National Civic Learning Week, to introduce these outstanding educators recently recognized by the Hawaiʻi State Commission to Promote and Advance Civic Education. The work of the PACE Commission underscores a truth that we understand in this chamber: democracy requires the active participation of informed citizens, and that foundation is laid in our classrooms by dedicated educators,” Perruso said while introducing four of the fivehonorees to colleagues on the floor of the House chambers.



“These teachers are cultivating an interest in civic engagement,” added Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Lisa Ginoza, Chair of the PACE Commission. “They are empowering students to be informed, thoughtful, and active participants in democracy. It is crucial to educate students to make a positive impact on the world around them. The PACE Commission is happy to celebrate these wonderful educators.”

About the other honorees:

Jessica dos Santos has served as a social studies teacher at Hawaiʻi Technology Academy since 2012. She encourages her students to develop critical analysis, argument-building, and real-world problem-solving skills while also developing their own perspectives through inquiry-based learning.



Denise Mazurik has been a Global Scholars Teacher at Waiākea Intermediate School since 2020. She was a driving force behind creation of the school’s innovative Global Scholars Program which provides students with opportunities to explore and address critical global issues.



ʻĪmaikalani Winchester has been a high school social studies teacher at Hālau Kū Māna Public Charter School for more than 20 years. He emphasizes traditional Native Hawaiian practices and engages his students in contemporary issues empowering them to become advocates in their own communities.